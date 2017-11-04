Mumbai Hawkers Menace: ‘Evict them, but give them rights’

Mumbai: City railway activists have alleged that increase in crime and unemployment rate is due to eviction rules of hawkers set by the High Court. The Bombay High Court imposed a ban on hawking on overbridges and within 150 metres of railway station.

Due to the eviction of hawkers, the activists fear increase in crimes related to robbery and unemployment as they would lose their main source of livelihood. “The eviction of hawkers could increase robbery and theft unless they are provided with designated areas for hawking purpose,” Kailash Verma, a member of Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee (ZRUCC) of Western Railway.

Verma also added that there is a need for authorities to ensure they avoid trampling over hawkers’ right to earn a living. “Evicting the hawkers from bridges is a welcoming move. Their needs and demands must be also considered,” added Verma. Daily commuters said they would be inconvenienced as they would be unable to shop for basic items which are sold by hawkers.

“The ease with which we could shop would cease to exist. Items including stationary and basic electronic items was easier to purchase from vendors located near railway premises,” said Suresh Parab, a daily commuter at Dombivali. Commuters also expressed their displeasure as they were able to purchase items from hawkers at a cheaper rate.

“Items, including mobile related items and stationary items, are sold at a cheaper rate by hawkers near the railway premises. Now, I will have to visit stores in order to purchase basic items,” said Sunita Taut, a daily commuter at Kalyan station.Activists stressed the need to provide designated areas to hawkers for their activity post imposing a ban on hawking on over bridges.

“A designated area outside the station premises for the hawkers can bring a solution to provide employment to hawkers. At Vashi railway station on the harbour line, a designated area outside the station premises have been provided to the hawkers. A similar can be constructed at other stations where there is overcrowding. Hawkers could be one of the reasons for stampede and not the main reason,” said Anil Galgali, a Right to Information (RTI) activist.

The activists have also raised the need to relocate food stalls and remove them from railway platforms which restricts the movement of commuters. Activists alleged the railways to have unnecessarily targeted the hawkers for the main cause of stampede on Elphinstone Road bridge.

Few railway activists also suggested designated areas of use and pay for hawkers. “Constructing a parallel road to the railway line can help reduce over-crowding on bridges. Railways can also provide designated ‘use and pay’ areas on their railway land to hawkers for conducting their activity and legalize hawking activity in those areas,” said Vishwanath Dhatrak, Former President of Federation of Passenger Association.

The Mumbai Hawkers union members are mulling over to appeal in the Supreme Court against the court order. “There are at least three lakh hawkers in the city and it is impossible to eliminate them completely. We would appeal in Supreme Court against the High Court order as the livelihood of hawkers has been largely affected,” said Shashank Rao, President of Mumbai Hawkers Union.