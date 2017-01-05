Mumbai: Hawker policy is a gimmick says Sanjay Nirupam

Mumbai : Congress chief (Mumbai ) Sanjay Nirupam on Wednesday said that the state government’s recent move to clear the hawker’s policy ahead of the civic polls is a gimmick to gain votes. The congress leader alleged that the state government has committed a contempt of court by not implementing a policy for hawkers.

“The state government has manipulated the hawker policies by introducing domicile conditions in their license applications. Also, the government is trying to restrain the hawkers from getting benefits as they want illegal hawking to continue in the city,” he said.

“After a long deliberation in the Supreme Court, this act was passed by the Parliament in 2014 and it mandated all the municipal corporations to implement it. After more than a year, when government failed to implement the policy, I approached Bombay High Court in 2015. The High Court gave orders in my favour and reprimanded the civic body and government and asked them to implement it,” the Congress leader said.

Nirupam said, “Instead of implementing the policy, the government is including irrelevant conditions for hawkers who apply for licenses. The government is snatching their livelihood and now when the civic polls are round the corner, they have cleared the policy for their political gain.”

“The ruling party of the civic body, Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party, fears that the civic body may lose out on their extorted money from illegal hawkers because of which they are not implementing the hawkers policy,”

Nirupam, further said that if the congress wins the upcoming elections, they would work towards regularising the hawkers and would make specific zones for hawkers in every ward.