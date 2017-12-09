Mumbai: Happy Pakistan allowing Kulbhushan Jadhav to meet family, says friend

Mumbai: Friends and relatives of Kulbhushan Jadhav, the former Indian Navy commander jailed in Pakistan, are happy that visas will be issued to his mother and wife to visit him. “We all are very happy with the news that Pakistan will give visas to Kulbhushan’s mother and wife to meet him on December 25,” Tulshidas Pawar, a childhood friend of Jadhav said.

He said the meeting would help them know the physical and mental condition of Jadhav. “After repeated attempts by the government over the past two years, Pakistan which recently agreed to grant visa to Kulbhushan’s wife only is now giving it to his mother as well,” he said. Earlier last month the Pakistan government had decided to arrange a meeting of Jadhav and his wife.

“The Government of Pakistan has decided to arrange a meeting of Commander Kulbhushan Jhadav with his wife, in Pakistan, purely on humanitarian grounds,” the Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal had said in a statement issued then. “Hope Pakistan releases him early and he returns to India safely,” said Pawar. Kulbhushan Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism.