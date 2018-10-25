Mumbai Halloween parties for kids: Date, time, venue, entry fee; all you need to know

As the spooky time of the year is on its way, Mumbai gears up to host customised versions of Halloween. Other than the extravagant fares around five-star hotels in the maximum city, we have some good news for folks who wish their kids to experience some trick ‘o treat fun. From dress up games, to play-dates, workshops and more, here is our rundown for some kids-friendly Halloween galore to attend to enjoy the pumpkin night.

Kids Halloween Party by Culinary Craft

Culinary craft is offering a cooking party and a chance win the best dressed ghost. The team will guide kids in making theme centric edible delights such as Eye Ball Tacos, Witches hat cup cake and Spider cookies. The best part is eating all of these lip-smacking delights.

Date: October 28

Time: 4PM

Venue: 247, Second Floor, Powai Plaza, Central Avenue, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai.

Price: Rs 2150

Kids’ Halloween Spookfest

Trick ‘O treating is so last year! Bring in Halloween right at the Kids’ Halloween Spookfest on 28th October at Palladium Mumbai.

The Halloween Spookfest is planning events beyond just trick ‘o treating. Kids can enjoy the haunted house, neon lit dance floor, art and craft activities, slime making, magnet making and an exciting treasure hunt.

Date: October 28

Time: 4PM to 7PM

Venue: The Phoenix Mills Limited, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel.

Price: Rs 600

KLAY Prep Schools & Day-care- Little Monster Halloween Bash

Dress up you kids in their best Halloween costumes for some uber cool fun time. The event offers Pumpkin Patch Photo Booth, Halloween Tattoo Making, Jack-O-Lantern, Trick or Treat, Freeze Dance & Monster Shuffle.

Date: October 27

Time: 3PM to 5PM

Venue: C/8, 1 & 2 Godrej Hillside Colony, LBS Marg, Opp Accenture Gate, Vikhroli West.

Price: Free

Halloween Bash

This Halloween extravaganza is meant for kids and their parents to partake. Full of activities and refreshments to keep you pumped up with adrenaline, the event has best costume prize for parent-child duo.

Date: October 31

Time: 4PM onwards

Venue: SAI Kripa Building, Opp State Bank Of India, Walkeshwar, 247, Banganga Cross Ln, Teen Batti, Malabar Hill.

Price: Rs 500

Monster Bash

Crossword bookstores is hosting a Monster Bash, inviting all the little monsters for an evening of fun activities, games & lots more.

Little monsters can come dressed in their scariest best or as fairies! There will be awesome fun activities like a creative costume contest, ‘Feed the pumpkin game’, face painting, treasure hunt and more! A chance to win loads of prizes & goodies!

Date: October 31

Time: 5PM to 6PM

Venue: Crossword Kemps Corner.

Entry: Free

Age Group: above 4 years