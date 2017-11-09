Mumbai: Gynaecologist hangs herself from a ceiling fan

Mumbai: A 24-year-old gynaecologist working at a civic hospital in suburban Goregaon allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in her hostel room today, a senior police official said.

The deceased was identified as Naima Nasrin, a resident of Ghatkopar. She was working as a gynaecologist at Siddharth hospital in Goregaon West and staying on the fifth floor of the staff hostel on the hospital premises, the official said.

“She was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her room at around 10 am today,” he said.

On being informed by the hostel staff, police rushed to the spot and recovered her body, the official said.

Nasrin was rushed to the hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival, police said.

No suicide note was found at the spot and what led her to took the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, the official said.

Police have registered a case of accidental death and further investigation into the case is on.