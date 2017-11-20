Mumbai: GRP probes express train running over three women

Mumbai: A day after three female contract labourers were run over by an express train, the railway police of Malad has begun a probe over possible negligence into the incident. The Government Railway Police (GRP) has recorded the statements of all three husbands of the victims, who were present at the time of the incident.

On Saturday, a Bandra-Indore holiday special train hit four women near Malad station when they were walking on the same stretch after completing the maintenance work on the tracks. The incident took place at 12:20pm when they were returning towards Malad after completing the work.

The victims were identified as Shivani Gajanan Bhoryalay (18), Jaya Raju Khatawase (35) and Anita Bhaiyyalal Shinde ( 32). Sunita Bhoryalay (35) survived the incident and is being treated at a hospital in Kandivali. “These female contractors were among a group of at least 60 workers who were hired on a contract basis for maintenance work on the tracks,” added a railway official.

The railway police officials have recorded the statements of the husbands of all three victims. “These men were walking a couple of metres behind the three victims. In the statement, the men confirmed that they alerted their wives about the train arriving from behind them,” added the railway official.

At least a group of 60 workers shifted from the railway track after they noticed a Churchgate-bound train coming in their direction. “There was confusion as several labourers were shifting on the adjacent tracks. The men had also raised an alarm, asking the women to move away from the tracks from where the holiday special train was running. Before the men could save them, the train came and knocked which killed them on the spot,” added the official. An accidental death report has been filed in the incident.