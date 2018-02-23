Mumbai: GRP inspects 100 CCTV footage of footboard gang seen alighting at Bandra over TV journo attack

Mumbai: A day after TV journalist Sudhir Shukla was attacked by rowdy commuters on Churchgate bound local train, the railway police has formed two teams of Local Crime Branch (LCB) and seven teams of Government Railway Police (GRP) to catch rowdy commuters who thrashed TV journalist Sudhir Shukla during morning peak hours on Wednesday. No arrest has been made so far. GRP believes that the footboard squatters, who thrashed TV journalist, have become alert after widespread news coverage.

On Thursday, few teams of GRP personnel travelled in Virar-Churchgate train and talked to various commuters to understand the cause of violence, a senior officer from GRP told The Free Press Journal. “We have talked to several commuters on today (February 22). The details given by the commuters will be matched with the evidence,” he said.

The footage of CCTV cameras installed near Foot Over Bridge (FOB) as well as entry and exit points of major stations like Andheri, Bandra and Dadar have been thoroughly scrutinised.

“Over 100 footage of CCTV cameras installed at Virar, Nalasopara, Vasai Road, Naigaon, Mira Road, Borivali, Andheri, Bandra, Dadar, Mumbai Central and Churchgate have been scrutinised to identify the violent group. Shukla was travelling on the 11th coach of the local. Based on the details given by Shukla, we have seen few suspects getting down from the train at Bandra,” he said. The GRP is set to lay trap to arrest the rowdy group who thrashed Shukla.

The rowdy group had snatched the cell phone of Shukla, who was capturing the video of violent group from his cell phone when one of them snatched his cellphone and deleted the video. “We will send Shukla’s cell phone to Forensic Science Laboratory to retrieve the video deleted from his cell phone if need be. But I don’t think it is required because we will arrest the accused soon as we are investigating the case at war level,” said another officer.