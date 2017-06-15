Mumbai: Grand Paradi’s managing committee accused of irregularities

Mumbai: Residents of Grand Paradi Housing Society in South Mumbai have claimed that the managing committee of the society has demanded high transfer fees for flat in the complex and has been involved in collection of whopping amounts under the guise of transfer fees, deposits or voluntary donations from the members of the society. This, they alleged, violates orders of the Deputy Registrar of Co-operative Housing Societies.

Residents alleged that the committee demanded Rs 33.56 lakh as transfer fees of flats instead of the approved Rs 25,000. A resident who did not wish to be named said, “The committee has violated existing rules.”

Residents also accused the managing committee of employing bouncers to collect money. “Over five to six bouncers were sent to the flat of a resident who refused to pay the enhanced amount,” another resident said. A FIR has been lodged at the Malabar Hill Police station.

A section of the residents also alleged that the managing committee has been issued a notice from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for carrying out construction in the society premises without proper permissions. BMC also has launched a criminal prosecution against the managing committee members.