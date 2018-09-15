Free Press Journal
Mumbai: Govt bans 328 drugs in public interest

— By Staff Reporter | Sep 15, 2018 08:25 am
Mumbai: The ministry of health and family welfare (MOHFW) on Wednesday banned the manufacture for sale or distribution for human use of 328 fixed dose combinations (FDCs) with immediate effect, in public interest. It has also restricted the manufacture, sale or distribution of six FDCs, subject to certain conditions.

Medicines that have been banned include the painkiller Saridon, skin cream Panderm, combination diabetes drug Gluconorm PG, antibiotic Lupidiclox and antibacterial Taxim AZ. The health ministry, through its notification published on March 10, 2016, had prohibited the manufacture of 349 FDCs for sale and distribution for human use, under Section 26 A of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. –Staff Reporter

The Drugs Technical Advisory Board recommended, amongst other things, that there is no therapeutic justification for the ingredients in 328 FDCs and these FDCs may involve risk to human beings. “The board recommended that it is necessary to prohibit the manufacture, sale or distribution of these FDCs under section 26 A of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, in the larger public interest,” said an official.


 

