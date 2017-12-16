Mumbai: Govandi police play Santa, to bring cheer to Ghodeshwar family

Mumbai: In a rather moving gesture, Govandi police played Santa Claus to the family of Sharda Ghodeshwar (45) by donating Rs 17000 to them. Ghodeshwar was killed after a Gulmohar tree fell on her while she was sitting on a bench near Diamond Garden at Chembur on December 7.

The police had learnt through several news reports that the family had taken a loan of Rs 15,000 from friends and relatives in the last week to perform the last rites of Sharda.Shashikant Mane, the Senior Police Inspector, Govandi and his team visited the Ghodeshwar family’s residence at Gautam nagar at Chembur on Friday to personally hand over Rs 17,000 to the family.

According to Shahji Umap, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 6), “The officers and staff of Govandi police station contributed & collected an amount of Rs 17,000 which was handed over to Sharda’s mother Kachrabai.” Sharda is survived by a 65- year-old mother Kachrabai and sons Sumeet (15) and Sushant (17) and daughter Swapnali(12).All the three children are presently studying at different institutions at Chembur.

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, Kachrabai said, “My daughter was the sole bread winner of the family. We do not have any financial support. We had borrowed Rs 15000 as loan from our neighbours and relatives. I am very thankful to the Govandi police for donating Rs 17000. We will now be able to pay the earlier loan.”

Sharda worked as a maid in one of the bungalows of Gulab Baug located on the road opposite Diamond Garden and had come to work around 11 a.m on December 7. She sat on a roadside bench near a bus stop opposite Gulab Baug. While she was speaking to a relative on her mobile phone when the gulmohar tree collapsed on her. According to the police, the trunk of the tree was axed partially and the roots of the tree were weak.