Mumbai: Govandi garment godown gutted; Deonar dumping ground too catches fire

Mumbai: Mumbai city reported two fire incident cases on Monday. First fire incident was reported in a godown at Maharashtra Compound in Govandi’s Baiganwadi area on afternoon. Second fire incident was reported at Deonar dumping ground.

According to Disaster Management cell officials of BMC in Godown fire incident three female workers jumped from the fire spot to save themselves and received minor injuries. “This fire could have had major casualties. Fortunately, the fire took place during lunch time when all the workers had already moved out of the godown,” said one of the workers of the godown who do not wish to be named.

The fire started at around 1.25pm and engulfed the ground floor of the 10,000 sq ft godown. Within 15 minutes, fire department officials declared it a major fire and sent eight fire tenders and four jumbo water tankers rushed to the spot, officials added.

The godown had garment, tiles and plywoods. One of the office bearer of other units of godown said, “The fire may have spread because of wood or garment material. Also, The godown had event management goods including inflammable material. The owners will have to bear heavy loss it seems.”

While the Fire fighters to conduct fire extinguishing operation has to broke the wall on the rear side of the godown to control the fire from all sides, said a fire official. The fire was brought under control by 3pm and doused around 4pm. The cause of the fire is not yet known. While the Deonar dumping ground fire was doused within half an hour. Two fire engines and three water tankers been rushed to the spot to douse the fire. No casualty had been reported over there.