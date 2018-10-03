Free Press Journal
Mumbai got 8% less water during this year's monsoon

— By FPJ Web Desk | Oct 03, 2018 12:31 pm
The monsoon has almost diminished and Mumbaikars have begun facing scorching heat. This year rains have given an 8 percent less water stock (13,13,960 million litres) as compared to last year in Mumbai.

According to Mid-Day, the stock available in the seven lakes that supply water to the city is 90.78%, sufficient to last 304 days, as opposed to the 335-day stock needed to ensure there are no water cuts till the next monsoon. Ashok Tawadiya, chief engineer, BMC hydraulic department told the leading daily, “We need 14.473 lakh million litres for 335 days.”

This year none of the seven lakes are filled up to 100%. Bhatsa lake, which supplies 50% of water stock to Mumbai, currently has 91.53% of water stock. Modak Sagar has 71.28% water stock. Both Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna dams this year have 96.39% and 94.41% stock. Tansa lake has 90.29% and Vihar lake has 92.54% of water stock. Tulsi lake has 93.97% stock. Tawadiya told the leading daily, “There is no reason to worry. We will prepare the lake level review report within a week and decide accordingly. We will also explore options to get additional water supply from other resources.”


