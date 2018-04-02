Mumbai: Gorai and Manori residents up in arms over lack of basic amenities

Mumbai: Life in Manori and Gorai, the go-to spots on holidays, is not a beach for its residents. For a combined population of around 25,000 people, the two settlements, separated by a creek, don’t have a hospital, maternity home or even a cremation ground. Many residents have to cremate the dead by the sea.Hanock D’souza, a Gorai local, said they are helpless since it has been years since they asked for a cremation ground. “What do we even do? We are left with no choice. If we are not provided with amenities, we have to resort to such things, although we do not like to,” said Hanock, adding, “It is same when one doesn’t have toilets, that person has to take care of it one way or the other.”

Garima Bahadur, another local, was forced to deliver a baby in an auto rickshaw last month, while she and her husband, Laalu, were on their way to a private hospital in Mira Road. Garima said, “I woke up my husband and told him about my labour pains. He immediately called up an auto. We had hardly covered 100 metres when I delivered the baby.” Shweta, the 20-day-old baby, is the cynosure of many in the village.

Pappu, the auto driver, still can’t get over the incident. “I rushed to Bahadur’s residence as soon as I got the call. When I reached there, the lady was seated on the ground, in pain. I drove them and suddenly I heard a baby crying. I was delighted. When we reached the hospital, the nurses came to autorickshaw to cut off the umbilical cord,” said Pappu.

The sole diagnostic centre run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation operates only 9:00 am to 4:00pm. “The staff are often absent even during the stipulated working hours,” said a resident. “The nearest hospital is in Mira Road, 25 km from the island, via road. The Kandivli hospital is 27km away. The ride to the civic-run Bhagwati Hospital in Borivli takes more than an hour, precious loss of time if the patient is critical,” said Hiren Joshi, a social activist.

Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), the authority over the development of the island, had proposed construction of a bridge across the creek, but residents opposed it. They felt it would pave way for encroachments and would end the boat service, which they manage.

Former Congress corporator Shiva Shetty said he had been writing to BMC and MMRDA about the island’s civic problems. “A one-acre plot was allotted for erecting a hospital, but the authorities now say the area is under the coastal regulation zone, which makes development in Gorai village a near-impossible proposition,” Shetty said.