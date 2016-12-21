Mumbai: Goods worth Rs 8.9 lakh stolen from parked car

Mumbai: The Lokmanya Tilak Marg police station registered a case of theft of a bag from a car parked near Ramchanchandra building at Lohar chawl (Crawford Market) on Tuesday.

The theft was worth Rs. 8 lakh 93,000 which includes expensive articles like gold jewellery, perfumes and boutique items were stolen from the car.

The complainant Luv Shyam Agarwal (32), a driver registered a First Information Report (FIR) with the LT Marg police. Agarwal said he parked the car near Ramchandra building in order to make some other purchases. He had left the bag of valuables in the front seat next to the driver’s seat and locked the car. When he returned within 15 minutes, he was shocked to see that the bag of valuables was stolen and the door of the car was left unlocked and tampered with.

“Agarwal immediately informed the owner of the car, Somit Jenna about the theft who asked him to approach the police immediately. Agarwal approached us and registered an FIR,” said Sharad Naik, Senior Police Inspector, LT Marg police station.

The matter is being investigated and police suspect it to be a job of a professional thief. “We are trying to find out if the theft was carried out by local gang of thieves operating in and around Dhobi Talao area,” said Naik.

A case has been registered under Section 378 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code.