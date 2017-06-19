Mumbai: Gold jewellery worth Rs 3 lakh stolen in Rabale

Mumbai: Rabale police have registered an FIR for house-breaking theft in Navi Mumbai. The accused stole gold jewellery worth Rs 3 lakh from a flat. The FIR was registered by the complainant Arun Atmaram Sulke (53). The incident took place on Saturday at 2 pm at Siddhivinayak co-operative housing society at Sector number 9 at Ghansoli.

The accused had entered the flat on Saturday afternoon when Sulke and his family had gone out to spend the day with their relatives. The accused broke open the lock and the latch of the entrance door of the flat in professional manner. Then, the accused entered the flat and stolen gold jewellery worth Rs 3 lakh. The jewellery consisted of gold bangles, gold chains and necklaces.

When the Sulkes returned home on Saturday night, they saw the entrance door of the flat was open. The accused had entered the bedroom and opened the wooden cupboard to steal the gold jewellery. The Sulkes noticed that the clothes and important documents were strewn on the floor.

According to police sub-inspector Dilip Sawant, investigating officer in the case, “We are suspecting that the accused is a part of the gangs operating in Rabale, Vashi and Ghansoli who conduct house-breaking thefts. The gangs conduct a recce before conducting a theft. We have drawn up a list of the suspects and we are in the process of interrogating them. The matter is being further investigated.”

The unknown accused has been booked for lurking house-trespass or house-breaking (Section 454) and theft in dwelling house (Section 380) of the Indian Penal Code.