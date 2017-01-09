Mumbai: Girl’s ‘age of understanding’ bails out man

Mumbai : Observing that a minor girl has attained the ‘age of understanding’ and has married the accused with her consent, the Bombay High Court has granted bail to a 21-year-old man, recently.

The observation came from a single-judge bench of Justice Sadhana Jadhav while hearing the bail plea of one Ganesh Bhosale, who was arrested in 2015 for allegedly abducting and raping a minor girl. Also several sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were invoked against Bhosale.

It was the prosecution’s case that Bhosale had kidnapped the minor girl and later took her to an unknown place in Dehu and then allegedly committed rape on her.

Giving a very different version of the case, the minor girl stated (through her statements) that she had willfully left her parents house in June 2015 as she was upset with her mother for suspecting her relations with Bhosale. The girl further stated that she was annoyed by her mother’s behaviour and left the house and went to Bhosale and requested him to keep her at his place but he denied as he was of the view that the she must go back to her house.

However, after the minor girl threatened Bhosale of committing suicide, he took her to his sister’s place in Ambernath.

The minor girl also testified that during her stay in Ambernath, Bhosale never touched her.

However, the minor girl asked her parents to withdraw their complaint against Bhosale as she had voluntarily left the ‘safe custody’ of her parents.

Subsequently, the Vitthalvadi police reached Ambernath and handed over the girl to her parents.

According to her, Bhosale had later induced her to elope with him and had threatened her of dire consequences and therefore she had left the house along with him.

She also told the court that this time, the duo had started living like a husband and wife and Bhosale had also got a mason’s job.

After hearing all submissions, Justice Jadhav said, “In the earlier incident, the accused (Bhosale) never took any advantage of the girl. They both lived together for 15 days, and during this period, the minor never expressed any grievance against the accused.”

“The submission of the prosecution that the girl was minor cannot be accepted as the girl appears to have attained the ‘age of understanding’. The fact that the accused had started working as a ‘mason’ only to support the girl and himself, cannot be ignored,” Justice Jadhav added.

Accordingly Justice Jadhav granted him bail on surety of Rs 15,000.