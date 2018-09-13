Mumbai: Girl, missing for 11 hours, found at friend’s home

Mumbai: A 12-year-old girl from Malad, Gunjan Jalna, had gone missing for eleven hours on Wednesday as she had bunked school and was at her friend’s house in the vicinity. The parents were frantically searching for her and registered a missing person complaint at Bangur Nagar police station, only to find out she was having fun at her friend’s house.

On Wednesday morning, Gunjan, a student of CBSE board of Ryan International School in Malad, left her house at 6 am. Six hours later, when Gunjan did not return home, her parents panicked and began searching for her. The parents immediately approached the police and registered a missing person complaint. However, at 5 pm Gunjan returned home, revealing she was spending some time with her best friend, who is staying just 10 minutes away from her home.

Jitendra Jalna, father of the 12-year-old said, “My daughter left us in a lurch after she bunked school for no good reason. Had she told us the truth, we would have allowed her to take a day off. The police too were helpful as they tried hard to find my daughter.”

A police officer from Bangur Nagar police station said, “Mostly kids who run away return in the evening. Time and again we have asked parents to open up with their kids and strike a conversation, which will only help the kids to be honest in their relations. The kids should also be taught to not do such things.” Gunjan’s friend was also called by the police to corroborate the facts, following which the police shut the missing person case, said an officer.