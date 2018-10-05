Mumbai: Girl from viral train video was missing from home since June, fled from house twice

There is another twist in the case of the 17-year-old girl, who was recently was caught on camera almost getting killed after slipping from the footboard. During the police investigation, it was found that the girl was missing from home since June this year.

According to Mid-Day, after the video went viral the Central Railway’s Railway Protection Force (RPF) booked the girl, but later the Mumbra police approached them informing that the 17-year-old has been missing from home for the last few months. The girl has been identified as Pooja Bhosale (17), who is a resident of Diva. The incident took place on Kalyan-bound slow train, and between Ghatkopar and Vikhroli.

Senior PI KC Pasalkar said, told the leading daily, “The girl fled from her home twice, but her mother always managed to bring her back. She has a boyfriend, and she fled again in June, telling her mother that she was going to class. We have been searching for her ever since and suddenly spotted her in the viral video. We brought her to Mumbra police station, but she refused to tell us where she has been in the past few months.”

In the video, it is seen that the girl is leaning out of the train. Suddenly, she loses her balance. She is about to fall off the train when a fellow passenger manages to pull her inside. After the video went viral on social media, the Central Railway initiated a probe in the incident, during which the girl was identified.