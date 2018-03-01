Mumbai gets its fourth passport seva kendra at Vikhroli

Mumbai: A passport seva kendra was inaugurated today at suburban Vikhroli. It is the city’s fourth such facility, said officials. An official from the Regional Passport Office said that the new PSK, set up within the premises of the Vikhroli (east) post office, would cater to almost 40 lakh Mumbaikars residing in the north-eastern suburbs between Ghatkopar and Mulund.

The city, so far, had PSKs at Andheri and Malad in the western suburbs and Lower Parel in the central part of the city.”It will issue fresh passports as well handle cases of re-issue of expired passports. However it will not cater to Tatkal ones,” the official informed. Local BJP Member of Parliament Kirit Somaiya, who along with state BJP chief Raosaheb Danve inaugurated the PSK, called it the fulfilment of a long-pending demand.

Danve thanked the regional postal authorities for providing space for the PSK. He likened the expansion of PSKs to the Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) regional air connectivity initiative of the Narendra Modi-led Union government. Chief Postmaster General of Maharashtra Circle, H C Agrawal, said, “It is a matter of pride for us to be associated with Regional Passport Office. With three PSKs set up at post offices in Pimpri, Aurangabad and Kolhapur in Maharashtra, we have issued over 3,500 passports in the last one year.”

Agrawal said that nine more post office PSKs were planned in the coming months.