Mumbai: German woman, who was allegedly molested, threatened, rescued after SOS Facebook post

On Friday, Marine Drive Police Station arrested a resident a man from Churchgate in South Mumbai, for allegedly molesting and threatening a 40-year-old German woman, who was his house guest.

The German woman posted for help on Facebook after which a former Indian Coast Guard Commandant, Dinesh Chauhan saw the post and helped her. He also helped the German woman to register a complaint and got the man arrested, reported Mid-Day.

The woman, who had come to Mumbai on a tourist visa, approached the Marine Drive police station late on Thursday night alleging that Amano Khambato alias Jamshed Khambata, who stays in Ravindra Mansion, had abused her and touched her inappropriately and also threatened her with a knife after she refused his advances. According to Mid-Day, in her complaint to police, she said a woman is half-Indian and lives in Berlin, Germany, stated that she had come in contact with the accused, two years ago. He had introduced himself on Facebook saying he knew two of her cousins. They soon developed a friendship and when he invited her to Mumbai, she accepted.

The German woman arrived in India on March 5, and later the accused took her to his flat in Churchgate. She further added that when they were in his flat, he started misbehaving with her, and when she told him that they were only friends, his behaviour completely changed. He started demanding money for food, electricity and stay.

And later, on March 7, the accused became violent and started abusing her. That’s when she posted a message on Facebook asking for help. This is when Dinesh Chauhan got in touch with her. And when she told accused she wanted to leave, the accused threatened her to kill her by putting a knife on her neck. He also allegedly hit the woman on her head. Later, he threw her out of his house and left after locking his flat.

The woman then called Dinesh Chauhan and he helped her to register a police complaint against the accused. After the complaint, Marine Drive police station registered an FIR and arrested Khambata on Friday morning. He was produced before the court where he was remanded to police custody till March 12.