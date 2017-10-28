Mumbai: Garib Nagar slum-dwellers allege high handedness by BMC

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) undertook a demolition drive at Behrampada Garib Nagar slum area on Thursday, which led to a major fire. Slum dwellers alleged that the civic corporation started the demolition of their shanties before the completion of two days’ notice period given to them to vacate their houses.

“The notice served by the BMC to us was on late night of Wednesday in which it was clearly mentioned that in two days the area has to be vacated but the next day itself at 11 am, the BMC used a bulldozer on our shanties. We were cooking food. It seems the BMC was in a hurry due to which the fire mishap got triggered, as one bulldozer hit a cylinder which led to the blast,” alleged Tabassum Shaikh, a slum dweller.

Another slum dweller, Raziya Khan, holding back her tears said: “If the BMC would have given us some time then at least we could have vacated the shanties along with our necessary belongings, but today in the fire we have lost everything. We do even have a glass to drink water. Also, our children’s school clothes, books etc got gutted in the fire and they have exams from November.”

Alka Sasane, assistant municipal commissioner (AMC) of Bandra East ward of the BMC, remarked that there is no provision in the law which makes it compulsory to serve notice of demolish illegal shanties. “The demolition of illegal slums in Behrampada Garib Nagar was going on since 2015and people residing over there are well aware that it’s illegal and they cannot occupy the space. Yet, the BMC like each time this time served a notice,” she said.