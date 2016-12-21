Mumbai: Gang of 14 robs 250 commuters at Kalyan station

Mumbai: A gang of 14 robbers robbed over 250 passengers at a knife point in Patlipura Superfast Express between Kalyan and Igatpuri station at Tuesday midnight in Mumbai.

The robbers robbed people, looting a total of Rs 28,000 in cash and valuable things. The thieves pulled the chain between Khardi and Kasara and Jumped off from train.

The incident took place at 12.40 am on Tuesday, robbers were aged between 20 to 25 years boarded the unreserved compartment because the compartment doesn’t have another door , they easily robbed commuters and ran away.

The case was registered at Igatpuri station by 5 people who were robbed. The rest of them carried on to destination, hence the scale of the robbery could not be accounted for. Most of the people were returning to their village as they had no work following demonetisation. When trains left from Kalyan station, the robbers robbed passengers of their mobile, and, cash.

According to regional newspaper, inspector of GRP at Kalyan station stated, “We have formed three teams, and, are searching for the accused on the basis of CCTV footage. We will nab the robbers soon.”

In August 2016, The robbers robbed Rs 5.8 crore from Salem- Chennai Express by cutting the roof of a sealed mail coach.