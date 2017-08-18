Mumbai Ganeshotsav: Organisers and BMC at loggerheads over pending pandal permissions

Mumbai: In a week leading up to the Ganeshotsav, a major fight has broken out between Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshutsav Samanvay Samiti and the Brihanumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). They are again at loggerheads with each other over permissions for setting up pandals in the city. The Samiti claims that officials from the BMC have objected to putting up banners and digging holes for setting up the pandals for the Lord Ganesha festival.

Just a week to go before the festival, only 17 out of 738 Ganesh mandals have received the necessary permissions from the BMC to erect pandals, according to figures revealed by the BMC. While applications of 60 pandals have been rejected, permissions of 580 pandals are still awaited and are pending with the civic body.

Members of the Samiti claim officials from the BMC are objecting to pandals at grounds which they have used for erecting and setting up of Ganesh pandals over the years. While they have acquired the required clearances for setting up pandals, the process has been delayed and it has put their preparation in jeopardy.

“We have been setting up a pandal on a sand pitch near the main road since years. The land is owned by the BMC and we pay an annual rent to them for the same. Due to the presence of certain non-Hindu religious groups in the area, officials from the Corporation and the police are not giving us due permission to set up the pandal,” said Dayanand Ayodhyaya from Sheth Ganesh Mitra Mandal in Anushakti Nagar in Chembur, reported Indian Express.

However, a senior official from the BMC expressed caution over giving permission in haste. “We are analysing the law and order order problem around the area with the assistance of local police. The tension between two religious groups in the area has increased in the past two to three years and we want to exercise caution before giving permissions. A decision on granting permission will be taken in the coming one or two days,” he said.

Ganeshotsav festival organisers also said that officials from the BMC had also objected to setting up banners of respective mandals ahead of the ten-day festival. In reply, BMC has justified its decision to not give permission to pandals and said that, “It is mandatory for the mandals to follow the rules stated by the judiciary and the government. If the rule does not allow them to set up banners ahead of the festive, we cannot allow them,” said Anand Waghralkar, Deputy Municipal Commissioner, BMC to Indian Express.