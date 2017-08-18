Mumbai: Ganesh mandals promise Charity Commissioner to repair potholes

Mumbai: Office-bearers of major Ganesh mandals in Maharashtra today assured the state charity commissioner Shivkumar Dige that they will repair potholes in their areas and also undertake several other social welfare initiatives in the ensuing festive season.

There are over one lakh Ganesh mandals — groups which celebrate the Ganesh festival publicly — in the state.

The decision was taken at a meeting of mandal representatives, including those of Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti, the coordination committee of Ganesh mandals in Mumbai, with Dige.

Dige assumed charge as the state Charity Commissioner today.

The mandals also agreed to set aside at least 10 per cent of their donation collection, which altogether runs into hundreds of crores of rupees, towards education of economically backward students and for providing medical assistance to poor patients, a Ganesh mandal office-bearer said after the meeting. The 10-day-long Ganesh festival starts later this month.

Mandals were also instructed to organise blood donation camps and tree plantation campaigns, the office-bearer said.