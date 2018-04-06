Mumbai: FYJC students can now opt for desired bifocal courses in online admission process

Mumbai: Students can now study subjects of their choice in First Year Junior College (FYJC) as they can opt for desired bifocal courses in the online admission process from this academic year. They will now get an opportunity to select courses under vocational subjects based on merit instead of waiting for junior colleges to award admissions offline.

For the first time, students have been given the upper hand to make a choice of bifocal courses in the FYJC admission system. They can thus opt for various bifocal courses like Computer Science (CS), Electronics, Electrical Management, Banking, Office Management, Horticulture, Fish Processing, Commerce Marketing and other courses. Once students apply for these courses they will be allotted admissions based on merit in colleges offering these courses.

This initiative has been introduced to streamline the entire admission process, eliminate confusion due to offline admissions and prevent the stress of studying unnecessary subjects. A senior official of the state education department said, “Earlier students would be allotted admissions to Science, Commerce or Arts stream through an online process but were given admissions to bifocal courses offline by respective colleges.”

Bifocal courses under the vocational education scheme comprise optional technical, marketing or creative subjects. Students who want to pursue such fields can opt for these subjects instead of studying the usual subjects in the Science, Commerce or Arts stream.

Students had earlier claimed that they were forced to study unnecessary subjects, but now this option will give them the liberty to choose subjects. Student Ashwin Palli said, “I want to pursue engineering, so why should I study Biology unnecessarily? Instead, I can opt for a bifocal course like Electronics or CS, which will help me in my engineering course ahead.”

While students claimed that there will be no malpractices due to this system. Another student, Sheetal Mehta, said, “Often colleges would discreetly award admissions to bifocal courses and bend their intake capacity offline. But now, colleges will have to display all information online.” The registration for FYJC admissions process will begin by mid-April as the admissions process is expected to begin after the results of Class 10 have been declared.