Mumbai FYJC admissions: Students in distress as portal offers ‘crash’ course

FYJC online admission has started last week and till now only one in three students have been able to fill up both forms for admissions to first-year junior college (FYJC) seats on Monday. Wondering why? The admissions portal has crashed several times, as it could not take the load.

On Monday, the education department added two more servers to the existing seven, so that website can bear the heavy traffic. The department said that the servers will help the site, which has been down since Sunday. However, until Monday evening, it was still slow and full of glitches.

FYJC admissions is the most anticipated event of the academic year in the state and this year, more than 2.5 lakh students are vying for seats. Meanwhile, for the first time, the department centralised admissions and made the process online across the state but still it has to make a portal that does not slow down with heavy use.

Students complained that they were not able to even open the option forms, the second part of their applications where they enter college preferences. Meanwhile, some students said their cultural or sports quota marks, awarded by the board in addition to their HSC scores, have not been uploaded on the site. According to officials, the department had alerted the Maharashtra state board about these problems.

Colleges are supposed to conduct a ‘zero round ‘ for admissions to in-house, minority, and management quotas from June 16 to June 30, but some of them are yet to start that process as they are waiting for the website to work properly. Some others are announcing merit lists for quotas this week.

St Xavier’s College, Fort, has decided to announce the merit list for Christian minority students today (Tuesday), while HR College will announce theirs on June 23.