Mumbai FYJC admissions: State education department plans to hold 3rd FCFS round; 16,000 seats quota still vacant

Good news for those who seeking admission in FYJC, the state education department is planning to hold a third round of first-come, first-serve (FCFS). While the second FCFS second round is underway, the third round is a big relief for students. On the other hand, still, around 16,000 seats of in-house, management and minority quota have not been surrendered to the education department for the ongoing second FCFS round.

A department official told the Asian Age, “Before the FCFS second round began, colleges were given two days to surrender the seats to the department. The seats belong to every quota which could be transferred to the open quota or the general category, thus providing more options to students. However, many colleges did not turn up. The colleges who did not are mostly new and less popular.”

While the third round of FCFS will prove beneficial to the students who are still seeking admissions. In second FCFS round 10,000 to 12,000 students were left out. Even students who had cleared ATKT exams of SSC Class 10 which were held in August have applied for the FYJC admissions in second round FCFS round.

Rajendra Ahire, deputy director of education, Mumbai region, told the leading daily, “Students are still trying to get admissions in popular colleges even though these colleges don’t have vacant seats. This has been going on since all the previous rounds. Students should grab a seat in colleges which have vacant seats.”