Mumbai FYJC admissions for Bifocal courses: 7,000 students allotted seats

Mumbai: Around 7,000 students have been allotted seats for Bifocal or vocational courses in First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions. The first merit list for admissions to Bifocal courses was declared on Thursday. Over 14,000 students applied for admissions to Bifocal courses in Science and Commerce stream this year. Out of this, 7,000 students have been allotted seats in various junior colleges of the city in the first merit list. In total, there are 26,000 vacant seats for Bifocal courses in all colleges registered for FYJC admissions.

Students are keen towards opting bifocal courses over the general streams due to the availablity of multiple choice of subjects. Ritesh Nair, a student said, “We can opt for subjects like Computer Science (CS) or Information Technology (IT) if we secure admissions in bifocal. It helps us to drop subjects like Biology or any additional language which is not necessary for our course.” For example, a student who wants to pursue Engineering need not study Biology in junior college and can opt for CS.

Colleges claimed students have a choice of subjects in bifocal and can select subjects which are related to their field. A teacher of a college said, “Students can secure full marks in IT subject which is otherwise not possible in any language subject. If students are quite clear about the course which they want to study after completing their Class 12 then they should try for Bifocal courses.”

These students who have been allotted seats will have to verify documents and pay fees in respective colleges in next two days. The remaining students who have not been allotted seats will be catered to in the next merit round. Also, those students who do not secure admissions in allotted colleges will be added for the second merit round. A senior officer of state education department managing FYJC admissions, said, “Students will be considered for the next merit round if they do not secure admissions. Also, colleges have to submit the number of vacant seats once students confirm their admissions. We will announce the second merit list accordingly.”

For the first time this year, admissions to Bifocal courses was added in the FYJC online admission process. Two merit rounds will be conducted for Bifocal courses. Those students who have not been allotted seats after the completion of second round will be added to the general merit round for general Science, Commerce and Arts stream which will begin from July 5.