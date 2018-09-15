Free Press Journal
Home / Mumbai / Mumbai FYJC Admissions: Education department to start third FCFS round after September 23

— By FPJ Web Desk | Sep 15, 2018 09:51 am
The students who still haven’t secured admissions in FYJC will have to wait a little longer as due to Ganeshotsav vacations the next round of first-come, first served (FCFS) will start after September 23. The state education department has now decided to have another FCFS rounds for those who are still left without a seat in city colleges.

According to the Asian Age, nearly 5,000 to 7,000 students are still without a seat even after seven rounds of admission. Officials have said that the students are still waiting to get admission in popular colleges. Rajendra Ahire, deputy director of education told the leading daily, “If they continue waiting for these colleges, admissions will never end because those are already full.”

The state education department, after receiving several requests from students, have now decided to have a third FCFS round. An official from the state education department told the Hindustan Times, “We were receiving several requests from students who said that they missed out on the admissions in the first two FCFS rounds due to various reasons. Many wanted to cancel their previous admissions but were unable to do so. Such students can now apply in the round 3 of FCFS.”


