Mumbai FYJC admissions: 800 students left without seats, state education dept likely to hold another round

Even after conducting eight rounds of first-year junior college (FYJC) admissions still around 800 students are left out without seats. The last round of FYJC admissions was concluded on September 29.

According to Asian Age, the state education department might hold another round of FYJC admissions. “We can go for another round any time because there are plenty of seats in the colleges which the students can take up if they haven’t got seats yet,” a senior official told the leading daily. But till now there is no official confirmation from the education department yet, and the department is expected to announce by the end of this week.

The state education department this year conducted four general rounds, one special round, and three rounds on an FCFS basis for the students. The students who are eligible for FCFS rounds are students who cancelled admissions owing to various reasons and those who did not confirm admission even after being allotted the college of their first preference. Students scoring 35% and above could claim the seat of their choice depending on the availability across city colleges in the online portal.