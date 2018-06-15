Mumbai FYJC Admissions 2018: Visit one of 24 guidance centres to resolve problems

Mumbai: Students can now seek help and resolve queries regarding First Year Junior College (FYJC) at 24 guidance centres that have been set up by the state education department. Corrections to spelling mistakes or errors in personal details will be rectified at these centres to ensure smooth admission process.

These 24 guidance centres are located in different pockets of the city. The details, address and contact numbers of these centres are mentioned on the state education department website. Education officers at these centres will help students who are confused about the FYJC online admission process.

Students can approach these centres for help if they are stuck at any stage during the admission process. Rajendra Ahire, deputy director of education, Mumbai division said, “These centres are in various areas convenient to the students. If students are facing major problems they can also approach the deputy director’s office at Charni Road. We want to ensure an error-free process this year.”

On the other hand, degree college students are waiting for their results so that they can seek admission for further studies. According to Mumbai University (MU), around 70 per cent of online assessment of summer semester examinations has been completed. The assessment is conducted online through the On-Screen Marking System (OSM).

MU officials claimed they would declare results as soon as possible. A senior MU official said, “We have eliminated all errors from online assessment system. We declared the results of winter semester examinations on time and will announce the results of summer semester examinations soon.”

Students claim they are waiting for their results. Janhavi Desai, a student said, “We just hope there are no delays or errors in the assessment process. We want our results soon so that we can opt for Master’s programmes.”