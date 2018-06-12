Mumbai FYJC admissions 2018-19: Fill part II of forms from tomorrow, first regular merit list on July 5

After announcing Class 10 SCC results the Maharashtra education department has now declared the schedule for the admission of first-year junior college (FYJC). While the students have already started filling the part 1 of the form, the candidates will be able to fill the part 2 from tomorrow, June 13. The state education department this year will conduct admissions to bifocal courses before other courses. The entire process will start on June 13 and the first allotment (merit) list will be out on July 5.

The admissions under various quotas will be held at college level between June 13 and 25. While the first merit list of bifocal courses will be out on June 21, the first regular merit list will be displayed on July 5. The junior colleges can begin their classes after 70% of their seats are filled. However, colleges would have to ensure that extra classes will be held for the remaining 30 percent.

Here are the important dates students need to keep in mind:

June 13-18

-Marking preferences for bifocal courses

-Applying for Arts, Science, Commerce and Minimum Competency Vocational Courses (MCVC) streams

June 13-25

-Filling of part 1 and part 2 of admission form for all the streams, except bifocal

-Zero round (admission under various quotas)

June 21

-First merit list of bifocal courses

June 23-25

-Marking preferences for bifocal courses for the second round

June 25

-Filling of part 1 and 2 of form for all streams

June 28

-Second merit list of bifocal courses

July 5

-First regular merit list

July 10-11

-Filling of part 1 and 2 of form

July 13

-Second regular merit list

July 18-19

-Filling of part 1 and 2 of the form

July 23

-Third regular merit list

July 26-27

-Filling of part 1 and 2 of the form

July 29

-Fourth regular merit list

August 1-4

-Spot admissions for vacant seats in bifocal courses