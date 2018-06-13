Mumbai FYJC admission: Students gear up as admission process begins

Mumbai: Students can apply for admissions to First Year Junior College (FYJC) from Wednesday. Around 70,192 seats are available this year in Science, Commerce, Arts and vocational (Bifocal) courses. Students willing to apply for seats in Science, Commerce or Arts steam can fill forms from June 13 till June 25. The general merit list would be declared on June 29 for students to check any errors in their details like names and marks, they have to notify the Centralised Admission Procedure (CAP) committee.

The second merit list will be declared on July 13. The third and fourth general merit lists would be declared on July 23 and 29. Students willing to take admissions to bifocal courses can fill online forms from June 13 to 18 between 11 am and 5 pm. Students willing to take admissions to bifocal courses, but not allotted a seat in the previous two rounds, will get another chance from August 1 to 4.

Colleges claimed the process should not be prolonged this year. Latha Venkat, Principal, said, “Last year the admission process continued till September. The process is formulated to be completed by July end with four major merit rounds but every year there are additional rounds and the process is prolonged. Students and teachers have to suffer due to late admissions.”

While the state education department aims to complete the process within stipulated time this year. A senior officer of state education department said, “We have to continue the admission process till the last student who has applied through online process is allotted a seat. We have included admissions to Bifocal courses into the online system this year so we aim to complete the process soon.”