Mumbai: Future of 1,700 students hangs in balance as 86 colleges are barred from 2018 HSC exams

Mumbai: In a major blow to the students, 1,700 students will be barred from giving Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams next year. This order comes on the back of state education department issuing notices to 86 colleges for admitting students in 2016 by violating the online admission process.

The list includes many colleges, which are reputable such as KC College, Churchgate, St Andrew’s, Bandra, RD National, Bandra, KJ Somaiya College of Arts and Commerce, Vidyavihar and Anjuman-i-Islam Junior College, CST. The highest number of illegal admissions (454 in science stream) were reported from Ajit Pawar College, Borivli, which was shut by the department of late.

The offence committed by this colleges pertains to offline admissions. A third-party audit of the first year junior college (FYJC) admission process 2016-17 by the department revealed that more than 771 students were admitted in commerce, 726 in science, and 206 in arts streams across Mumbai and Thane.

Offline admissions are considered illegal, as all seats in the FYJC sections are supposed to be filled via centralised online admission process, conducted by the department between March and September 2016. “While all the colleges were expected to conduct their admissions on merit-basis and in a transparent manner, the identified colleges carried out offline admissions. They violated the Maharashtra government’s orders,” reads the notice issued by BB Chavan, deputy director of education, Mumbai region, reported Hindustan Times.

The notice clearly states students won’t be allowed to appear for their HSC examinations and college managements must initiate an inquiry against principal and heads for permitting offline admissions.

Officials said explanations offered by the colleges for violating the norms were unsatisfactory. “We do not want to put students at risk, but these are serious offences and will be considered as contempt of court. The Bombay high court had ordered all admissions to be done online,” said Chavan.

In their defence, colleges were not aware and blamed clerical errors and changing of streams by students for the alleged violation.

“We were allotted students online, but we switched their streams on humanitarian grounds,” said Pratibha Gaddagali , vice-principal, Bunts Sangh’s SM Shetty Junior College, Powai, which admitted six students offline. “One student was allotted a science seat online, despite failing in math, and others were moved to commerce as they found science tough.”

Other colleges said it was a clerical error. “We are accused of two offline admissions. It was an oversight. We have apologised to the department,” said Marie Fernandes, principal, St Andrew’s.