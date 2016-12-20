Mumbai: Fun-n-games in Chritmas spirit

Mumbai: Come Christmas, it is fun times for children and adults. Banking on this festive season, an innovative event, ‘The International Clown Festival’ a 10-day festival has begun at Inorbit Mall (Malad) on December 16.

Nothing brought more pleasure to the families than the jugglers playing around and showing magic and stunts. Over 100 children participated in this lively event.

The event consisted of games, clown performances, juggling acts, competition between mothers and music. Based on the Christmas theme, the clowns wished all the onlookers greetings of the season and encouraged them to participate. Not only kids, adults also participated. The target of this event was not only kids but adults as well.

While speaking to The Free Press Journal, Martin D’souza,Vice President of International Clown Association said he wanted to spread laughter in its true form. “Life is full of entertainment and happiness. Laughter is the best medicine in the world.” Unlike many adult laughter and stand up comedy shows, the clown festival does not make a mockery of people. They laugh at the situations that people get into. “We don’t make fun of people. We make fun of the situation. We also go to hospitals to create a happy environment,” said D’Souza. The clowns aren’t jokers, said the participants. These are highly educated people who can see humour in everything. Clowning is about loving people, loving yourself and enjoying working with people.

On looking adults reminisced about their childhood and enjoyed every moment. Rajkumar Dhiman, a father of the six-year-old said, “I’m busy working on weekdays. I’m glad this event has made my weekend better with my son.” Aalia Chauhan could not conceal her pleasure. “I love clowns, they make me laugh and dance,” said the four-year- old Xhauhan.