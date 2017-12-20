Mumbai: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) last month introduced a logo to help consumers verify the authenticity of organic food. A senior official said that the logo has been designed specifying the standards of organic farming and a dealer cannot sell an organic product without the logo. The ‘Jaivik Bharat’ logo has been launched after receipt of several complaints about fake organic products in the markets, The portal has been jointly developed by FSSAI in collaboration with Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) and Participatory Guarantee System for India (PGS-India) of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare.

A senior official said the unified logo is an identity mark to distinguish organic products from non-organic ones, supported with the tagline “Jaivik Bharat” at the bottom for easy identification of organic food from India.

“FSSAI is promoting organic farming. We already have two bodies – National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP) and Participatory Guarantee System for India (PGS-India) that provide a certificate and dealers. But to help customers identify organic products without much trouble,” said VK Panchal, the deputy director of FSSAI. The logo is green in colour with a circle, leaf and tick mark on it. The circle (O) represents global holistic wellness, the green leaf represents nature, the tick mark represents that the product is FSSAI-certified as organic and the green colour represents the environment.

According to new rules, “The product shall carry a certification or quality assurance mark in addition to labelling requirements of one of the systems mentioned in (a) above in addition to the FSSAI logo. All organic foods shall also comply with the packaging and labelling requirements specified under the Food Safety and Standards (Packaging and Labelling) Regulations, 2011.”

According to FSSAI rules, to print the logo on products, a dealer needs to submit the certificate to FSSAI to procure permission. “If anyone wants to sell any organic product, he first needs to procure registration from NPOP and PGS-India,” said the official.