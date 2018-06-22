Mumbai: From today, BMC to offer alternatives for 3 days

Mumbai: With the countdown to ban on single-use plastic imposed by the BMC just a day away, the civic body is set to organise an exhibition from June 22 – 24 at National Sports Club of India (NSCI) in Worli to help citizens with the alternatives to plastic and its recycling options. “There will be 60 stalls of vendors promoting bio-degradable products and 50 stalls from the women self-help groups in the exhibition,” informed Kiran Dighavkar, Additional Municipal Commissioner, A-ward.

The three-day exhibition will educate the public on the plastic alternatives for daily use. Also, how the consumers will be helped with their queries on the ban. The government notification on March 23 announced a ban on manufacture, use, sale, distribution, and storage of all plastic materials such as one-time-use bags, spoons, plates, and also thermocol items. A grace period of three months has been given to the manufacturers, distributors, and retailers to dispose of the existing stock of the banned items. The BMC has been appealing to the citizens to dispose of all the single-use plastic items before June 23. Thereon, the civic body would impose a heavy fine if anyone is seen carrying or using any of the banned items. It has also assigned 200 officials to take action against offenders.