Mumbai: From now on, BMC to keep an eye on service vehicles

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made vehicle-tracking monitoring systems (VTMS) mandatory for all its vehicles in order to curb malpractices. These vehicles include debris, garbage, silt-dumping vehicles and water tankers, which will be tracked by the civic staffers. A total of 7,811 vehicles, operating for various departments, will be covered by the system.

Vishwas Shankarwar, deputy municipal commissioner, Solid Waste Management, said the system would allow the civic body to check real-time movement of the vehicles. “Many vehicles already have VTMS installed but there was no monitoring being done. Now, we will have a control room to track their movements,” he said.

Shankarwar also informed, a control room would come up at their Grant Road office, where the representatives of the respective departments would be present to work round the clock. “The control room will have four staffers to monitor the system and will work in three shifts,” he stated.

The move was taken after vehicles carrying nullah silt to a pre-determined destination were found indulging in several malpractices.

Five years ago, one vehicle was shown as being in two different places at the same time. Not just that, the silt was either not collected at all or was dumped at a different place.

It was after this incident, the civic body decided to make VTMS mandatory on every truck carrying silt. While garbage trucks were fitted with VTMS almost a year ago, the new proposal will also include water tankers, whose operators are known to sell water at a premium.