Mumbai: Four murder convicts’ plea against ‘common intent’ junked

Mumbai: Observing that an offence is required to be committed in furtherance of common intention of all the offenders (in a crime) for convicting an accused ‘vicariously’, the Bombay High Court dismissed an appeal of four convicts. The convicts had murdered a video game parlour operator in August 2003 in Pune.

All the four convicts had approached the division bench presided over by Justice VijayaTahilramani and Justice Anant Badar. The convicts had challenged the verdict of a Pune sessions court, wherein all of them were sentenced to rigorous lifetime imprisonment.

The counsels representing the convicts contended that the investigation team had wrongfully invoked section 34 (common intention for committing an offence) of the Indian Penal Code. The counsels had argued that only one of the four convicts had stabbed the deceased video game operator and so, by this logic, the other three convicts must not be charged with murder.

After hearing the submissions, the bench held, “Common intention presupposes prior concert and requires a ‘pre-arranged’ plan for convicting accused ‘vicariously’ for the criminal act of another. The offence must be in furtherance of common intention of all the accused. Just like participation in crime is important, similarly the prior meeting of mind is a vital element. It is to be inferred from the surrounding circumstances and conduct of accused persons.”

This becomes significant as majority of the times the police invoke section 34 in cases wherein there are more than two accused.

Speaking about the alleged ‘discrepancies’ in the testaments of the witnesses, the bench observed, “Discrepancies in deposition of witnesses are always there, however honest or truthful they may be.