Mumbai: Four Monorail stations built without proper permission

Mumbai: An affidavit before the Bombay High Court has informed that MMRDA without taking permissions constructed monorail stations at four locations. The four locations are Sheikh Misree Road, Kokari Aagar, Bhakti Park and Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg.

MMRDA has not submitted a structural plan for individual stations in a codified format and acquired a blanket NOC for 17 monorail from the Chief Fire Officer of Mumbai. In an ideal situation, MMRDA should have received the NOC after getting an approval on the structural drawing. Here they have not even submitted the structural drawing.

The monorail station near Ram Mandir has encroached the entrance of Bhavya Heights, a building in Wadala. The residents building had filed a case in Bombay High Court in 2016, to obtain a stay order on the construction of the stairs. Assistant divisional officer Vinod Mayekar filed an Affidavit on February 2018, in the case.

As reported by Mid-Day, the affidavit states, “Kartak Road near Ram Mandir, where the Dadar (East) station for the Monorail is coming up, is a municipal road. MCGM (Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai) is the planning authority for the said area and MMRDA has carried out the construction work without sanction of MCGM. Also MMRDA has constructed Monorail stations at Sheikh Misree Road, Kokari Aagar, Bhakti Park and Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg without sanction of MCGM.”

The residents explain that the construction of monorail has left no parking gap for firefighters to park their car. In case of an emergency the building will be in a fire trap. The 22 storey building is in a fire trap because of the construction of the staircase that enters the building entrance way, leaving only six feet wide space.

“We will examine the affidavit filed by the BMC and respond to it in the court. We won’t be able to comment further as the matter is sub judice,” said Sanjay Khandare, additional metropolitan commissioner of MMRDA, as reported by Mid-Day.