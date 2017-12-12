Mumbai: Four men arrested for groping 2 women near Girgaum Chowpatty

Mumbai: Four persons have been arrested by the Gamdevi police for groping two ladies at a hotel in Girgaon Chowpatty in the wee hours on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Sunday at 2:30 a.m when the 43-year-old complainant was attending a birthday party at the hotel along with her husband, her 15-year-old son and friends from her society. The accused Devichand Bastimal Jain (32) also groped the woman’s friend when she was leaving the hotel. When the complainant’s husband saw this, he slapped Devichand. Rakesh Jain (38), Mukesh Jain (41) and Devindchand Ghevarchand Jain (43), who were accompanied by Devichand, came forward and started beating the lady’s husband. However, the police patrolling in the area intervened and immediately arrested the four persons.

According to Netaji Bhopale, Senior Police Inspector, Gamdevi police station, “The four accused were arrested immediately on Sunday in the wee hours.” All the accused have been booked for outraging modesty of women (Section 354), voluntarily causing hurt (Section 323), criminal intimidation (Section 506) and common intention (Section 34) of the Indian Penal Code. The four accused are all residents of Ganjawala building at Mumbai Central.