Home / Mumbai / Mumbai: Four days after girl jumps out of train fearing molestation, culprit held

Mumbai: Four days after girl jumps out of train fearing molestation, culprit held

— By PTI | Oct 26, 2017 06:14 pm
Mumbai: Four days after a minor girl jumped out of a moving local train apprehending molestation inside a ladies’ compartment near the CSMT in south Mumbai, police have arrested a 35-year-old man.

“We scanned CCTV footage of the incident and identified the accused. A manhunt was then launched to nab him,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Samadhan Pawar of the Government Railway Police said.

Police got a tip-off that Ashraf Ali Sheikh (25), the accused, was coming to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) today and arrested him, Pawar said.


Sheikh admitted that he was involved in the incident but his motive behind entering the ladies’ compartment was yet to be ascertained, the DCP said.

Also Read: Mumbai- Unnerved by male intruder, teen jumps from ladies coach

There was a case of mobile theft registered against him at the Dadar station and he was out on bail, Pawar added.

On Sunday, the girl, a class VIII student, boarded a train at CSMT to return home after attending a tuition.

There was nobody else in the ladies’ compartment. As the train chugged out, a man entered the compartment and didn’t disembark when the girl pointed out that he had got into the wrong compartment.

Instead, he asked her to keep quiet and started moving menacingly towards her. Scared, the girl jumped out of the train and sustained injuries.

