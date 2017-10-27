Mumbai: Four days after girl jumps out of moving train fearing molestation, culprit arrested

Mumbai: The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Thursday arrested a 25-year-old daily wage worker for entering a ladies coach and scaring the girl who jumped from the train and sustained injuries. He has been charged under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012 and Indian Penal Code section for using criminal force on woman with intent to outrage her modesty (354) , for causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others (338).

The railway police is yet to ascertain the motive behind the accused entering the ladies coach. At least three teams of railway police officials were formed in order to nab the accused after they scanned the Close Circuit Television Cameras (CCTV) installed at Chhtrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Masjid station.

On October 23, the 13-year old survivor had confronted the man who boarded the ladies compartment and also asked him to vacate. The accused had boarded the train after finding her alone in the compartment. “The accused repeatedly asked her to shut her mouth and also attempted to go close to her. During interrogation, the accused accepted that he had entered the ladies coach after closely monitoring her movements,” said a railway police official.

The accused has been identified Ashraf Sheikh and is a Sion resident. During investigation, it was revealed that Sheikh also had a case of mobile theft registered against him in August at Dadar railway police station.

The railway police nabbed the accused after they received an information that he was to board a local train from CSMT station On Thursday. “Shiekh attempted to escape after he spotted a team of railway police officials at CSMT. The officials nabbed the accused after chasing him and brought him to CSMT railway police station,” said the official.