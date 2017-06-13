Mumbai: Foundation stone to install new signalling system at CST laid

Mumbai: Senior central railway officials have laid the foundation stone for Electronic Interlocking (EI) building on Monday for bringing a new signalling system at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST). This new signalling system will help in accommodating long-distance trains consisting of 24 coaches at CST and avoid signal failures.

The plan is to replace the old signalling system on platform number 10 to 13 at CST with computerised signalling system. The new signalling system will be initiated after extending the current platform numbers from 10 to 13 by additional 325 metres.

Currently, the long-distance trains consisting of 24 coaches are being accommodated at only platform numbers 15 to 18 at CST.

“The extension of the platform will help in accommodating more number of long distance trains consisting of 24 coaches on the remaining platforms. We will also change the alignment of the tracks to facilitate smooth running of long distance trains,” said a senior central railway official.

The total cost of installing the EI system is estimated at Rs 60 crore. The work of replacing the signalling system will at least take two years as the work involves installing a new overhead wire system.

“A new overhead wire needs to be installed as we are also changing the alignment of the tracks to bring the EI system at CST,” said the official. The EI system is currently operational at stations like Panvel, Roha, and Pen in Raigad district.