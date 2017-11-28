Mumbai: Former High Court judge seeks SIT probe in Sohrabuddin judge’s death

Mumbai: Though slowly but yes the judicial fraternity is now voicing its concern over the “suspicious” circumstances surrounding the death of the special judge Brijmohan Harikishan Loya, who tried the alleged fake encounter case of Sohrabuddin Sheikh and his wife Kausar Bi by the Gujarat police. The judge was trying the case wherein Amit Shah, the now BJP president, was an accused, however, he was later discharged from the case.

After Delhi High Court’s Justice AP Shah, another retired judge from the Bombay High Court has advocated for the need of a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the suspicious circumstances, as alleged by special judge Brajgopal Harkishan Loya’s family to a leading magazine.

Now, Justice (retd.) BH Marlapalle has written a letter to Chief Justice Manjula Chellur of the Bombay HC, urging her to step into the issue and order setting up of a SIT to probe the allegations. According to Justice (retd.) Marlapalle, if CJ Chellur sets up a SIT to probe the matter then it would be helpful since this move would help “subordinate judiciary” in Maharashtra feel that they are not “orphans.”

In his letter addressing CJ Chellur, Justice (retd.) Marlapalle has said, “I believe firmly that this is a fit case for causing investigations by a SIT, irrespective of its outcome at this stage.Such a probe would certainly make the subordinate Court Judges to believe that they are not orphans.”

Justice (retd.) Marlapalle has also said that HC being the guardian of the subordinate judiciary and CJ Chellur being the “principal guardian”, is better placed to appreciate the plight of judges presiding in subordinate courts in Maharashtra. In a magazine report, Loya’s family had alleged foul play in his death.