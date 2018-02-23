Mumbai: Forensic scientists will conduct beef tests in mobile vans stationed in every district

Mumbai: The forensic scientists, who are a crucial link in providing strong evidence to the courts and police in criminal cases, are being diverted from this core task. Now, they will have to devote all their time and energies to conducting ‘beef tests’ in mobile forensic vans stationed in every district and the Commissionerate of Maharashtra.

Earlier, all meat samples collected from across Maharashtra state were sent to the Directorate of Forensic Science Laboratory in Kalina to ascertain whether it is ‘cow meat’ or not. It would take at least two days for the understaffed Kalina forensic lab to conduct DNA test on the sample. So, to address this dire need, 45 forensic scientists were given short training at DFSL, Kalina, and one each trained scientist will now be stationed in a mobile forensic van somewhere in Maharashtra. Each van will be equipped with a ‘beef testing kit’.

The core idea of training the scientists was to mitigate the work pressure on understaffed team at DFSL, Kalina. A senior officer told the Free Press Journal that forensic scientists, who are well-trained to collect vital evidences from the crime spot, will now also be transported in the van to the site where self-styled cow vigilantes have struck.

These mobile vans can reach the spot, test the meat and thereby defuse the simmering tension, it is being reasoned. The kit determines whether meat in question is of a cow or a buffalo. The meat from goat, chicken, pig and sheep will test negative in the kit. It is, however, not meant to detect meat adulteration!