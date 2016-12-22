Mumbai: Forensic doctors demand to be part of crime scene team

Mumbai: Forensic doctors who carry out autopsy examinations have demanded that they should be taken to the crime scene along with the officials of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) so they are able to get a first hand view of the evidence at the spot.

The FSL has two specialised teams that are stationed at Bandra and Chembur and are taken to the scene of crime. “This team has experts from the areas of fingerprints, photography and in taking from the spot, body samples like hair, skin and bones,” an official said.

Given the seriousness of the crimes in the city, this team of forensic experts is called to the spot to recover any evidence that might prove to the useful in the case. The director of FSL at Kalina, BB Daundkar, said that this requires a huge amount of expertise since it is important to ensure that the evidence does not get contaminated,” he said.

The police surgeon, Dr SM Patil, who feels that forensic doctors should be part of the team that visits the scene of crime, said that they had been asking this for a long time. “The reason is that there are certain critical details that can be seen only on visiting the scene of crime,” he said.