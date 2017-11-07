Mumbai: Foreign national molested in Borivali, accused still at large

Mumbai: A foreign national, who got married to an Indian national, was allegedly groped by an unidentified youth in Borivali recently. The accused fled from the spot after the lady raised an alarm. A case of molestation has been registered at MHB police station.

She was molested around 10 pm on November 1 after she reached Borivali (west) in autorickshaw from work. After alighting from the rickshaw, she paid off the driver and started to walk to home. After a few steps, the woman realised that she has been followed by a man.

When she turned back to check, she saw a man in his mid-20s who spoke to her in a language she couldn’t interpret. She then said ‘pardon again’, following which the man allegedly groped her. She froze for a while, but soon mustered courage and hit him with her handbag and shouted for help. Hearing the commotion, the security guards of the housing society rushed to her help but the molester managed to give them a slip.

Later, the visibly shaken foreign national was escorted to her house. On November 4, she reached MHB police station and registered complaint against the unknown person. “The victim got married with an Indian national almost six months ago and the couple lives in Borivali (west). She was molested when she was returning home around 10pm on November 1. We are searching for the accused,” said an officer from MHB police station.