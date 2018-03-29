Mumbai: Food and Drug Administration slammed for 37 percent drug-inspector shortfall

Mumbai: The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has slammed the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) ministry of state government for a shortfall of 37 per cent in the post of drug inspectors.

The CAG, in its noted only 20 per cent Assistant Commissioners (Food) and 18 per cent Food Safety Officers (FSOs) were on establishment as against the requirement assessed by Commissioner, FDA for the state.

“The Drugs Division offices were functioning by giving additional charge to Assistant Commissioners while drug inspectors were also given additional charge of Assistant Commissioners. There was a shortfall of 37 per cent in the post of Drug Inspectors,” the report stated.

It further said the FDA had failed to take action to cancel the licenses of 1535 drug selling units whose licenses had expired, thereby posing a risk to public health by the possible sale of drugs by such units. It also said renewal of drug selling licenses was done without inspection of the premises of the selling units. Also, there were serious shortfalls in the inspection of Food Business Operators (FBOs), drugs manufacturing and selling units.

“The shortfall was to the extent of 35 per cent in the case of drugs manufacturing units and 63 per cent in case of selling units,” the report stated. The CAG recommended the state government conduct a survey and create a database of FBOs which should be updated periodically so as to bring maximum FBOs within the ambit of the Food Safety and Standards Regulations Act.

The CAG also asked the government to address the issues of staff shortages on priority. It also sought streamlining the procedure of licensing and registration and ensure strict monitoring of license holders whose licenses have expired or suspended. The CAG recommended the government establish additional food testing laboratories to meet the requirements of the entire state and ensure non-functioning ones are made functional with requisite equipments, infrastructure and manpower.