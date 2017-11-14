Mumbai: Following protest from locals, notorious hookah den raided

Bhayandar: Unfazed by the crackdown on them by cops, the notorious hookah mafia of Mira Road seems to be continuing with their nefarious activities. Sleuths of the Mira Road police led by Sr PI Srikant Padhule raided yet another hookah parlour and nabbed nine people including the operator and eight customers.

Local residents had sought the intervention of legislator Narendra Mehtav following which a police team swooped down at Cairo Cafe and Lounge — a notorious hookah parlour — located in the Sheetal Nagar area of Mira Road (East) on Monday night.

The lounge operator was rounded up along with the soliciting customers and hookah pots seized during the surprise raid. A case under the relevant sections of the Control of Tobacco Products Act (COPTA) and under Section 33(w) of the Bombay Police Act has been registered. It has been alleged that dozens of hookah parlours that have sprung in the twin-city have transformed into vice-dens playing host to locals, especially youngsters who frequent these joints for substance abuse.